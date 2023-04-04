Baghdad, Erbil sign temporary deal to resume northern exports

2023/04/04 | 20:02 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (standing, center right) and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (standing, center left) oversee a ceremony in Baghdad on April 4, 2023, to sign a temporary deal for restarting northern oil exports.



(Photo credit: Prime Minister's Office)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani confirmed Tuesday that they have agreed on a framework deal for temporarily restarting northern exports.

Crude oil flows of nearly half a million barrels per day are still offline as the two sides figure out the practical details of how to implement the deal, but a formal signing ceremony in Baghdad signaled a high level of political will to push it forward.

"It is the responsibility of the relevant technical authorities to implement the agreement immediately and find legal ways to do so," Sudani said in a statement Tuesday.

