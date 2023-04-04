Baghdad, Erbil enter a new era of durable cooperation via oil export agreement, says PM Barzani

2023/04/04 | 20:36 - Source: Shafaq News



As the federal prime minister said, we must now focus on expanding opportunities for cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil, which will benefit all Iraqis," Barzani said.The prime minister thanked President Masoud Barzani for his role and continuous support, as well as the technical delegation from both sides for their intensive efforts in conducting these talks. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The oil agreement between Baghdad and Erbil heralds a new era of "trust and cooperation" between the two parties, Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said following a visit to the Iraqi capital city on Tuesday.In a statement he issued earlier today, Barzani stressed the need for continued focus on expanding cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil.The agreement, signed from the federal side by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, marks a significant step towards a new era of durable cooperation between the federal and regional governments.Barzani expressed appreciation for al-Sudani's leadership and pivotal role in renewing cooperation between the two sides, stressing that the agreement serves the interests of the entire country, including the Kurdistan region."We have now established a framework for the general federal budget project, and discussions related to the preparation of a new federal law on oil and gas are expected to begin in the near future," Barzani added.The KRG has faced several challenges in recent years related to its oil exports, but this new agreement is expected to provide the necessary revenue to overcome these obstacles.Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to working with Baghdad to reach an agreement that respects their rights under the constitution."From today, our relationship with Baghdad will be strengthened, and we can begin a new phase of trust and cooperation.As the federal prime minister said, we must now focus on expanding opportunities for cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil, which will benefit all Iraqis," Barzani said.The prime minister thanked President Masoud Barzani for his role and continuous support, as well as the technical delegation from both sides for their intensive efforts in conducting these talks.

Sponsored Links