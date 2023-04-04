Oil Exports from Northern Iraq to Resume

2023/04/04 | 21:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Baghdad and Erbil have agreed a deal to resume oil exports from northern Iraq.
Exports of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan and Kirkuk had been suspended since last week after a ruling from the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration that Turkiye can not allow exports from the autonomous region by pipeline to […]
