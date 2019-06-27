Europe safer since ISIS defeat but threat endures: Europol

2019/06/27 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Europeans were safer from jihadist attacks last year than at
any point since ISIS set up its caliphate in 2014, but a number of foiled
attacks including plots to use poison chemicals show that the threat still
endures, police agency Europol said.Thirteen people were killed and 46 injured in attacks by
jihadists across Europe in 2018, Europol said in a report. The figures were the
lowest by far since 2014, when ISIS swept into control of a third of Iraq and
Syria and launched a campaign of mass casualty attacks in Europe.In each of the intervening years, jihadists killed scores of
people and wounded hundreds in Europe, with large scale attacks in cities
including Manchester, Nice, Brussels and Paris.ISIS has been driven in the past year from all territory it
once held in Syria and Iraq, although authorities say it remains a threat as an
underground movement.All attacks last year in Europe were perpetrated by “lone
wolves” using firearms and knives. Such home-grown attacks are less deadly than
strikes by former fighters, but Europol says they are harder for police to spot
and stop.European law enforcement foiled 16 jihadist plots, a sign
that while ISIS’s territorial rule may be over, the group’s ideology and online
reach remain a threat.“Europol’s report underlines that terrorism still poses a
real and present danger to the EU,” Europe’s Security Commissioner Julien King
said in a statement.“The enduring threat posed by Islamist groups... along with
the rise of far right-wing extremist violence, clearly shows that there is
still much to be done – notably in tackling the scourge of terrorist content
online.”Two of the disrupted plots involved using ricin in
explosives and one involved a plan to poison drinking water.The number of Europeans making their way back from conflict
zones remains low, with hundreds of people captured in Syria still detained
there by US-backed Kurdish forces.ISIS retains a strong online presence, but the group’s
retreat on the ground is likely to give way to an increase in an effort by its
rivals al-Qaeda to reclaim influence, Europol said.ISIS originated as an al-Qaeda faction in Iraq, but took
advantage of Syria’s civil war to seize land there and split away from the
group founded by Osama bin Laden.The police agency also flagged a rise in the number of
arrests linked to right-wing extremism. While still relatively low, the number
of arrests doubled for the second year in a row to 44 in 2018.
any point since ISIS set up its caliphate in 2014, but a number of foiled
attacks including plots to use poison chemicals show that the threat still
endures, police agency Europol said.Thirteen people were killed and 46 injured in attacks by
jihadists across Europe in 2018, Europol said in a report. The figures were the
lowest by far since 2014, when ISIS swept into control of a third of Iraq and
Syria and launched a campaign of mass casualty attacks in Europe.In each of the intervening years, jihadists killed scores of
people and wounded hundreds in Europe, with large scale attacks in cities
including Manchester, Nice, Brussels and Paris.ISIS has been driven in the past year from all territory it
once held in Syria and Iraq, although authorities say it remains a threat as an
underground movement.All attacks last year in Europe were perpetrated by “lone
wolves” using firearms and knives. Such home-grown attacks are less deadly than
strikes by former fighters, but Europol says they are harder for police to spot
and stop.European law enforcement foiled 16 jihadist plots, a sign
that while ISIS’s territorial rule may be over, the group’s ideology and online
reach remain a threat.“Europol’s report underlines that terrorism still poses a
real and present danger to the EU,” Europe’s Security Commissioner Julien King
said in a statement.“The enduring threat posed by Islamist groups... along with
the rise of far right-wing extremist violence, clearly shows that there is
still much to be done – notably in tackling the scourge of terrorist content
online.”Two of the disrupted plots involved using ricin in
explosives and one involved a plan to poison drinking water.The number of Europeans making their way back from conflict
zones remains low, with hundreds of people captured in Syria still detained
there by US-backed Kurdish forces.ISIS retains a strong online presence, but the group’s
retreat on the ground is likely to give way to an increase in an effort by its
rivals al-Qaeda to reclaim influence, Europol said.ISIS originated as an al-Qaeda faction in Iraq, but took
advantage of Syria’s civil war to seize land there and split away from the
group founded by Osama bin Laden.The police agency also flagged a rise in the number of
arrests linked to right-wing extremism. While still relatively low, the number
of arrests doubled for the second year in a row to 44 in 2018.