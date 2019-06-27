عربي | كوردى


Europe safer since ISIS defeat but threat endures: Europol

2019/06/27 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Europeans were safer from jihadist attacks last year than at

any point since ISIS set up its caliphate in 2014, but a number of foiled

attacks including plots to use poison chemicals show that the threat still

endures, police agency Europol said.Thirteen people were killed and 46 injured in attacks by

jihadists across Europe in 2018, Europol said in a report. The figures were the

lowest by far since 2014, when ISIS swept into control of a third of Iraq and

Syria and launched a campaign of mass casualty attacks in Europe.In each of the intervening years, jihadists killed scores of

people and wounded hundreds in Europe, with large scale attacks in cities

including Manchester, Nice, Brussels and Paris.ISIS has been driven in the past year from all territory it

once held in Syria and Iraq, although authorities say it remains a threat as an

underground movement.All attacks last year in Europe were perpetrated by “lone

wolves” using firearms and knives. Such home-grown attacks are less deadly than

strikes by former fighters, but Europol says they are harder for police to spot

and stop.European law enforcement foiled 16 jihadist plots, a sign

that while ISIS’s territorial rule may be over, the group’s ideology and online

reach remain a threat.“Europol’s report underlines that terrorism still poses a

real and present danger to the EU,” Europe’s Security Commissioner Julien King

said in a statement.“The enduring threat posed by Islamist groups... along with

the rise of far right-wing extremist violence, clearly shows that there is

still much to be done – notably in tackling the scourge of terrorist content

online.”Two of the disrupted plots involved using ricin in

explosives and one involved a plan to poison drinking water.The number of Europeans making their way back from conflict

zones remains low, with hundreds of people captured in Syria still detained

there by US-backed Kurdish forces.ISIS retains a strong online presence, but the group’s

retreat on the ground is likely to give way to an increase in an effort by its

rivals al-Qaeda to reclaim influence, Europol said.ISIS originated as an al-Qaeda faction in Iraq, but took

advantage of Syria’s civil war to seize land there and split away from the

group founded by Osama bin Laden.The police agency also flagged a rise in the number of

arrests linked to right-wing extremism. While still relatively low, the number

of arrests doubled for the second year in a row to 44 in 2018.



