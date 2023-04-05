Iraq Finally Agrees Terms for $27bn TotalEnergies Project

2023/04/05 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has agreed to approve the contract for TotalEnergies' integrated gas development project with some amendments, as follows: The government's participation will be amended from 40 percent to 30 percent in accordance with Cabinet Resolutions (361 and 480 of 2021) to facilitate the signing of related agreements and resolve the […]

