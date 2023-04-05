Mindware to Distribute Dell in Iraq

2023/04/05 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Dubai-based Value Added Distributor (VAD) Mindware has reportedly announced that it has extended its region of distribution with Dell Technologies to cover Jordan and Iraq.According to Trade Arabia, Toni Azzi, General Manager at Mindware Qatar, Africa and Levant, said: "Both locations are growing economies and with digital transformation initiatives taking place […]

