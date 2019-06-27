عربي | كوردى


Former allies of Turkey's Erdogan plan rival party after Istanbul defeat

2019/06/27 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two senior figures in Turkish President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan’s ruling party are planning to launch a rival political group this

year, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could further erode

support for the country’s long-time leader on the heels of a stinging electoral

defeat in Istanbul.Behind the breakaway plans are former deputy prime minister

Ali Babacan and former president Abdullah Gul, both founding members of

Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP), according to two political advisers.Sunday’s re-run mayoral election delivered the second loss

in recent months for the AK Party (AKP) in Turkey’s largest city, a bitter

setback for the president who has ruled for 16 years. It has also emboldened

critics within his own party who have for years hinted at plans to form a rival

party because of dissatisfaction over Erdogan’s increasing powers over the

party and government.    With economic recession, unemployment and inflation hurting

Turkish voters and eating into the AKP’s support base, any further erosion –

even just a few percentage points of voter support – could be deeply damaging

for the party, which already relies on an alliance with nationalists for its

parliamentary majority.“Babacan and Gul will most likely form the party in the

fall,” said one of the advisers, who is close to Babacan.The new party’s policies would mirror the early years of the

AKP, the adviser added. When the AKP was launched in 2001, it blended an

Islamist-rooted outlook with a pro-Western, democratic and liberal market

approach which enjoyed broad popular backing.The two men have been considering establishing the party for

around six months, but the process has been given momentum by the AKP’s loss of

Turkey’s main cities in the March 31 municipal elections, said the other

adviser, who is familiar with the plans for the new party.He did not say how the party would be funded but said the

preparation so far had included meetings with current AKP parliamentarians,

other politicians and academics.Neither Babacan nor Gul could be reached for comment.The politicians haven’t publicly commented on the plans, but

Gul broke ranks with the AKP last month to signal his discontent at the

decision to annul the initial opposition victory in Istanbul after a series of

appeals from Erdogan’s party.In a tweet, he compared the decision to re-run the election

to a 2007 constitutional court ruling raising the number of parliamentarians

required to approve a new president – which was viewed as an attempt to

obstruct his path to the presidency.   Babacan served as economy and foreign minister in the first

years of AKP government before becoming deputy prime minister, a role he held

from 2009 to 2015. Gul was president from 2007 until 2014, when then-prime

minister Erdogan moved to the presidency.An AKP official, who asked not to be named, said the party

was aware of the plan to launch a rival group.“Babacan is a strong and respected figure. Of course, the AK

Party will be affected by the new party, but we are able to lose some AK Party

supporters like some other parties,” the official said.He added that the party must accept responsibility for the

election results. “We need to return to a policy where we can govern the state,

but still be with the people.”‘AKP MONOPOLY’There are many precedents for new parties in Turkey,

including two years ago when disgruntled members of the nationalist MHP party

broke away to form the Iyi (Good) Party. It won 10% of the vote in last year’s

parliamentary election.The adviser close to Babacan said there was support from AKP

members of parliament for the breakaway group, without specifying how many.He added that he expected “a few surprising important

supporters,” but didn’t provide names.If a new party is established, it could lead to more

resignations and defections from the AKP, breaking its hold over a large swathe

of pious and conservative voters, said Galip Dalay, a visiting scholar at

Oxford University.“The AKP’s monopoly over the conservative sector of society

will be broken,” he said.One prominent AKP figure, former Prime Minister Ahmet

Davutoglu, has been openly critical of the party, slamming government economic

policies, media restrictions and the damage he said had been inflicted on

Turkish institutions.A source close to Davutoglu said he was planning a ‘new

step,’ but provided no details beyond saying the politician did not plan to

join Gul and Babacan for now.DRIVEN CAMPAIGNERErdogan has recovered from setbacks before. In June 2015 his

party failed to win an outright parliamentary majority, leading to months of

stalemate before it regained a majority in another election just five months

later.A relentless and driven campaigner, he has been at the heart

of more than a dozen successful elections. But AKP officials have privately

criticized the way the party approached both the March 31 and June 23

elections.Erdogan campaigned for weeks ahead of the March local

elections, delivering up to eight combative speeches a day. He accused

opponents, including the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), of links

to terrorism and said the vote was a matter of survival.The HDP denies any links to terrorism.That failed to stop the AKP losing in the capital Ankara and

Istanbul during the country-wide local elections in March, leading some senior

party members to say that the tone of the campaign had put off many voters who

were more concerned with the cost of living and supply of local services.Ahead of Sunday’s re-run vote in Istanbul, the AKP tried to

win over Kurdish voters with a less confrontational campaign, only to find that

the change of tack had angered some supporters of its nationalist ally, the

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).The AKP’s conflicting efforts to win over mutually hostile

Kurdish and nationalist Turkish voters partly reflect Erdogan’s narrowing

political options after a decade and a half in power.Erdogan, speaking to party members in parliament on Tuesday,

defended his government’s record and said the AKP had helped Turkey to “rise

and grow” – a reference to years of economic dynamism before last year’s

financial crisis and recession.“We will evaluate why we were unable to win the June 23

Istanbul elections. We will identify shortcomings...and aim to amend these,” he

said. “We will continue to work to be worthy of our people’s love and respect.”



