Iraq Condemns Israel's Storming of Al-Aqsa, Calls on International Community to Take Action

2023/04/05 | 18:22 - Source: Shafaq News



The Iraqi Prime Minister's media office released a statement stating that Iraq, both government and people, rejected the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the accompanying violent assault on unarmed worshipers.



"The Iraqi government called on the international community to take measures to prevent such attacks and for international organizations to take a clear stance against such blatant violations." The statement stressed that "aggression cannot overcome the rights of the Palestinian people." It reiterated Iraq's support for the Palestinian people's right to a "free, dignified state and their sacred right to self-determination." The Israeli police's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday resulted in injuries to worshipers, and the arrest of over 400 others, according to reports.



It is worth noting that Iraq and Israel have traditionally been considered enemies due to Iraq's alignment with other Arab states and the wider Muslim world in their opposition to Israel, which they view as an occupying force in Palestine and a threat to regional stability.

