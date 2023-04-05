TotalEnergies Confirms Iraq Deal; QatarEnergy to Join Project

2023/04/05 | 18:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.TotalEnergies has confirmed that it will proceed with the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Iraq.In a statement to the markets on Wednesday, it added that QatarEnergy to take a 25-percent stake in the project.Also, in agreement with Iraqi authorities, TotalEnergies will invite the Saudi company ACWA Power to join […]

