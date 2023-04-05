Iraqi Parliament Speaker Meets with US Ambassador to Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

2023/04/05 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting also emphasized ways to boost the relationship between Iraq and the United States. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi held a meeting with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, to discuss strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries.According to Al-Halboosi’s office, both sides discussed supporting Iraq in various fields and addressing issues of mutual interest, including political developments.The meeting also emphasized ways to boost the relationship between Iraq and the United States.

Sponsored Links