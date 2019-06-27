Shooting outside a mosque in France

2019/06/27 | 21:05
French-INA
French police said Thursday that two people were shot outside a mosque in the western city of Brest. According to France 3 television station, the gunman was still at large.
Our forces are being mobilized to arrest the bomber who shot two people in front of the Brest mosque," French Interior Minister Christophe Castanier chanted in his official Twitter account. I have asked police chiefs in all French provinces to strengthen the security of places of worship throughout the country, he said.
The French city of Brest lies in the far west of the country, with its coastline overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 km from Paris.
