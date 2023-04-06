US pledges to assist Iraq in disburdening foreign nationals residing in al-Hol camp

2023/04/06 | 15:12 - Source: Shafaq News



However, a residual population awaits the amelioration of their circumstances amid trepidation regarding the inadequate rehabilitation or potential infiltration of extremists into the communities they are moving to. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, on Thursday assured Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji that her country would help Iraq disburden itself of "foreign nationals" residing in al-Hol and al-Jadaa camps.Romanowski's remarks came during a meeting with Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji on Thursday.A readout issued by the latter's bureau said they deliberated on the political and security milieu on regional and international fronts, with a particular emphasis on the contentious issues of al-Hol and al-Jadaa camps.Acknowledging that al-Hol camp is mainly an Iraqi concern, Romanowski conveyed the US administration's unwavering commitment to furnishing indispensable assistance to Iraq in its pursuit of security and stability for both the nation and the broader region.Al-Araji implored the United States to galvanize its allies to repatriate their citizens from al-Hol camp.The national security advisor hinted that several countries have already undertaken this endeavor, but Iraq still awaits the remaining nations to follow suit.The ambassador said Washington would spare no effort to ensure that the international community collaborates with Iraq to resolve the predicament of al-Hol camp and expedite the repatriation of non-Iraqis residing there.Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria harbors a multitude of displaced families, predominantly those affiliated with ISIS members who absconded from Iraq subsequent to the recapture of Mosul and other territories from the extremist organization in 2017.A portion of these individuals has been relocated to Iraq, specifically to al-Jadaa camp.However, a residual population awaits the amelioration of their circumstances amid trepidation regarding the inadequate rehabilitation or potential infiltration of extremists into the communities they are moving to.

