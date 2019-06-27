Home › Baghdad Post › US defense chief tries to rally NATO allies on Iran as tensions simmer

US defense chief tries to rally NATO allies on Iran as tensions simmer

2019/06/27 | 21:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper appealed to NATOallies on Thursday to publicly denounce Iran’s hostile actions and considerparticipating in a still-evolving plan to better safeguard strategic waterwaysaround the Strait of Hormuz.Esper, at NATO headquarters in his international debut asPentagon chief, also called for help moving tensions with Iran from a militarypath – which included Iran’s downing of a US drone last week and an aborted US militaryresponse – to a diplomatic one.“I discussed the need to internationalize this issue byencouraging NATO allies and regional partners to voice their opposition toIran’s bad behavior and to help us deter further provocative acts by improvingmaritime security,” Esper told reporters after the closed-door discussions.US President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call offplanned strikes on Iran last week was the culmination of weeks of buildingmilitary tension. Washington also accused Iran of being behind attacks on shipsin the Gulf, which Tehran denies.Washington’s European allies, critical of Trump’s decisionto withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have reacted with alarm inrecent weeks, repeatedly warning both sides that a small mistake could lead towar.The European allies told the gathering they wanted to seethe United States and Iran de-escalate tensions, adding they would support alldiplomatic efforts to do so, diplomats told Reuters.On Tuesday Trump threatened the “obliteration” of parts ofIran if it struck US interests. President Hassan Rouhani, who normally presentsTehran’s mild-mannered face, called White House policy “mentally retarded.”Esper said Washington was not looking for a war and insteadsought European support for diplomacy.“We do not seek armed conflict with Iran but we are ready todefend US forces and interests in the region. No one should mistake restraintfor weakness,” Esper told reporters.A NATO ROLE IN CRISIS?Many allies supported Esper’s overall message at the NATOgathering, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.But France voiced concerns in the closed-door session aboutany possibility of a formal NATO role in the Iran crisis, a NATO diplomat said.French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.Germany underscored the importance of Iran’s 2015 nucleardeal with major world partners, calling it “the only thing we have,” thediplomat said.Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Iran was on courseto breach a threshold in its nuclear agreement with world powers within days byaccumulating more enriched uranium than permitted, although it has not done soyet, diplomats said, citing the latest data from UN inspectors.Esper said no NATO allies made any contributions on Thursdaybut noted that it was still “early days” as the United States develops optionsto deter potential attacks on commercial shipping. A NATO diplomat said nospecific requests were made.Washington was looking at options including broader maritimesurveillance, as well as setting up a “picket-line of ships” to protect theinternational waterways, Esper told reporters. Escorts for ships also are anoption.“We have to flesh that out on our end and we’ll see whatmakes most sense,” Esper said.