US defense chief tries to rally NATO allies on Iran as tensions simmer

2019/06/27 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper appealed to NATO
allies on Thursday to publicly denounce Iran’s hostile actions and consider
participating in a still-evolving plan to better safeguard strategic waterways
around the Strait of Hormuz.Esper, at NATO headquarters in his international debut as
Pentagon chief, also called for help moving tensions with Iran from a military
path – which included Iran’s downing of a US drone last week and an aborted US military
response – to a diplomatic one.“I discussed the need to internationalize this issue by
encouraging NATO allies and regional partners to voice their opposition to
Iran’s bad behavior and to help us deter further provocative acts by improving
maritime security,” Esper told reporters after the closed-door discussions.US President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off
planned strikes on Iran last week was the culmination of weeks of building
military tension. Washington also accused Iran of being behind attacks on ships
in the Gulf, which Tehran denies.Washington’s European allies, critical of Trump’s decision
to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have reacted with alarm in
recent weeks, repeatedly warning both sides that a small mistake could lead to
war.The European allies told the gathering they wanted to see
the United States and Iran de-escalate tensions, adding they would support all
diplomatic efforts to do so, diplomats told Reuters.On Tuesday Trump threatened the “obliteration” of parts of
Iran if it struck US interests. President Hassan Rouhani, who normally presents
Tehran’s mild-mannered face, called White House policy “mentally retarded.”Esper said Washington was not looking for a war and instead
sought European support for diplomacy.“We do not seek armed conflict with Iran but we are ready to
defend US forces and interests in the region. No one should mistake restraint
for weakness,” Esper told reporters.A NATO ROLE IN CRISIS?Many allies supported Esper’s overall message at the NATO
gathering, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.But France voiced concerns in the closed-door session about
any possibility of a formal NATO role in the Iran crisis, a NATO diplomat said.
French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.Germany underscored the importance of Iran’s 2015 nuclear
deal with major world partners, calling it “the only thing we have,” the
diplomat said.Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Iran was on course
to breach a threshold in its nuclear agreement with world powers within days by
accumulating more enriched uranium than permitted, although it has not done so
yet, diplomats said, citing the latest data from UN inspectors.Esper said no NATO allies made any contributions on Thursday
but noted that it was still “early days” as the United States develops options
to deter potential attacks on commercial shipping. A NATO diplomat said no
specific requests were made.Washington was looking at options including broader maritime
surveillance, as well as setting up a “picket-line of ships” to protect the
international waterways, Esper told reporters. Escorts for ships also are an
option.“We have to flesh that out on our end and we’ll see what
makes most sense,” Esper said.
