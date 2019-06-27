عربي | كوردى


US defense chief tries to rally NATO allies on Iran as tensions simmer

2019/06/27 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper appealed to NATO

allies on Thursday to publicly denounce Iran’s hostile actions and consider

participating in a still-evolving plan to better safeguard strategic waterways

around the Strait of Hormuz.Esper, at NATO headquarters in his international debut as

Pentagon chief, also called for help moving tensions with Iran from a military

path – which included Iran’s downing of a US drone last week and an aborted US military

response – to a diplomatic one.“I discussed the need to internationalize this issue by

encouraging NATO allies and regional partners to voice their opposition to

Iran’s bad behavior and to help us deter further provocative acts by improving

maritime security,” Esper told reporters after the closed-door discussions.US President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off

planned strikes on Iran last week was the culmination of weeks of building

military tension. Washington also accused Iran of being behind attacks on ships

in the Gulf, which Tehran denies.Washington’s European allies, critical of Trump’s decision

to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have reacted with alarm in

recent weeks, repeatedly warning both sides that a small mistake could lead to

war.The European allies told the gathering they wanted to see

the United States and Iran de-escalate tensions, adding they would support all

diplomatic efforts to do so, diplomats told Reuters.On Tuesday Trump threatened the “obliteration” of parts of

Iran if it struck US interests. President Hassan Rouhani, who normally presents

Tehran’s mild-mannered face, called White House policy “mentally retarded.”Esper said Washington was not looking for a war and instead

sought European support for diplomacy.“We do not seek armed conflict with Iran but we are ready to

defend US forces and interests in the region. No one should mistake restraint

for weakness,” Esper told reporters.A NATO ROLE IN CRISIS?Many allies supported Esper’s overall message at the NATO

gathering, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.But France voiced concerns in the closed-door session about

any possibility of a formal NATO role in the Iran crisis, a NATO diplomat said.

French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.Germany underscored the importance of Iran’s 2015 nuclear

deal with major world partners, calling it “the only thing we have,” the

diplomat said.Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Iran was on course

to breach a threshold in its nuclear agreement with world powers within days by

accumulating more enriched uranium than permitted, although it has not done so

yet, diplomats said, citing the latest data from UN inspectors.Esper said no NATO allies made any contributions on Thursday

but noted that it was still “early days” as the United States develops options

to deter potential attacks on commercial shipping. A NATO diplomat said no

specific requests were made.Washington was looking at options including broader maritime

surveillance, as well as setting up a “picket-line of ships” to protect the

international waterways, Esper told reporters. Escorts for ships also are an

option.“We have to flesh that out on our end and we’ll see what

makes most sense,” Esper said.



