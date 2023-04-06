CBI sells +$202 million in forex on Thursday

2023/04/06 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $202 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $202,614,657, 34.16% above yesterday's $271,933,324.The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.Our correspondent explained that 15 banks cashed out $48,300,000.
The remaining $154,314,657 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.
The remaining $154,314,657 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.