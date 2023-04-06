Iraq, Iran to proceed with Shalamcheh-Basra railway project after Ramadan, minister says

2023/04/06 | 16:24 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq and Iran will proceed with the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra passenger railway shortly after the fasting month of Ramadan, Iraq's minister of transportation, Razzaq al-Saadawi, revealed on Thursday.During a meeting in Tehran on Thursday, al-Saadawi and his Iranian counterpart, Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, engaged in comprehensive discussions regarding the railway project and its anticipated advantages for both countries.The landmark deal encompasses mine-clearing operations along the shared borders after Ramadan, and building a movable bridge traversing Shatt al-Arab within 18 months.Acknowledging the project's crucial role in promoting transportation, particularly during religious events, Al-Saadawi expressed enthusiasm for the project.Bazrpash proposed increasing the weekly flight count between the nations from 120 to 200, and allowing more traffic in the lead-up to the Arbaeen pilgrimage.The meeting touched on maritime cooperation and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest, with both parties expressing commitment to addressing them via a collaborative committee.

