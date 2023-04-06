Azerbaijan declares four Iranian diplomats as "persona non grata"

2023/04/06 | 17:46 - Source: Shafaq News



In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the diplomats were involved in activities that violated their diplomatic status and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.



The statement added that the four embassy employees had to leave Azerbaijan's territory within the given time frame.Azerbaijan and Iran share a long history of cultural and economic ties, but several political and strategic factors have complicated their relationship.One main issue that has strained the relationship between the two neighboring countries is the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, located within Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since a war in the early 1990s.



Iran has tried to mediate the conflict but has also expressed concern over the potential for instability and violence spilling over into its territory.Another factor that has complicated the relationship between the two countries is Iran's relationship with Armenia, which has been a strategic ally of Iran in the region.



