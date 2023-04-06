Tenders Announced for 3 Oil Refining Opportunities in Iraq

2023/04/06 | 17:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the details of three investment opportunities in the oil refining sector.Please click on the links below for more information: Nasiriyah Refinery in Dhi Qar Governorate, with a capacity 150,000 bpd; Al-Kut Refinery in Wasit Governorate, with a capacity of 100,000 bpd; Samawah refinery in […]

