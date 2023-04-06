Iraq's premier, independent MPs say coordination between authorities is vital for bolstering economy, peace

2023/04/06 | 18:52 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and a group of independent lawmakers agreed to maintain high coordination between the executive and legislative authorities to enact crucial laws and ensure social security.The prime minister met with the lawmakers earlier today, Thursday, to discuss an array of issues that impact the lives of citizens, including services.A readout by his bureau said the meeting gave precedence to improving the citizens' living conditions, devising strategic plans to address unemployment and create job opportunities, and boosting social welfare.The prime minister and his guests agreed on sustaining high levels of coordination between the executive and legislative authorities to pass vital laws that would bolster the diversity of the economy and safeguard the country's social security.

