Palestinian factions in Lebanon responsible for recent rocket attacks towards Israel, sources

2023/04/06 | 19:54 - Source: Shafaq News



The Israeli army reported that 34 rockets had been launched from Lebanon towards "Israeli territory," with 25 intercepted by air defenses and five falling inside Israeli borders.



The origin of the remaining four is still being investigated.



Reuters quoted three security sources as saying that Palestinian factions stationed in Lebanon were responsible for the attacks, which occurred in the areas of influence of Hezbollah, Israel's arch-enemy.



Hezbollah, which controls security in southern Lebanon, where Palestinian refugee camps and armed factions exist, has not claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.



In a statement on Thursday morning, Hezbollah condemned the Israeli occupation forces for "storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and their attacks on worshipers." Lebanon and Israel have been in a state of war since 1948, and tensions between them have led to past conflicts, including a bloody war in the summer of 2006.



During that war, 1,200 Lebanese civilians were killed, along with 160 Israeli soldiers.



The Israeli army launched artillery shelling in southern Lebanon following the rocket attacks.



According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, Israeli artillery bombed the outskirts of Qulailah and Al-Maaliya in the Tyre district after firing several Katyusha rockets toward Israel.



