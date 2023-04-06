UNIFIL calls for restraint as tensions escalate between Lebanon and Israeli forces

Following the missile attacks, the Israeli army launched artillery shelling in southern Lebanon.



According to the official National News Agency in Lebanon, the Israeli artillery bombed the outskirts of the villages of Qulailah and Al-Maaliya in the Tyre district.



