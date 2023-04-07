President Barzani offers condolences for the death of Kurdish Islamic cleric

2023/04/07 | 00:12 - Source: Shafaq News



Barzani asked for God's mercy on Mulla Tayyib Bahrak and patience for his family. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed condolences for the death of Kurdish Islamic cleric Mulla Tayyib Mulla Abdullah Bahrak.In a statement by the presidency, Barzani offered his sympathies to the deceased's family and praised Mulla Tayyib Bahrak for his "contributions to religious education in the region," stating that he had taught numerous religious scholars who are now serving the community.Barzani asked for God's mercy on Mulla Tayyib Bahrak and patience for his family.

