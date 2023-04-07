2023/04/07 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, held a meeting this week with the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA).Among the items discussed was the reconstruction of Baiji thermal and gas stations Nos.1 and 2, and the possibility that these will be financed by the Saudi Export Fund.(Source: Ministry […]

read more Saudi to Fund reconstruction of Baiji Power Station? first appeared on Iraq Business News.