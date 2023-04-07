Saudi to Fund reconstruction of Baiji Power Station?


2023/04/07 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, held a meeting this week with the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA).

Among the items discussed was the reconstruction of Baiji thermal and gas stations Nos.

1 and 2, and the possibility that these will be financed by the Saudi Export Fund.

