Japan gives $2.6m to Improve Food Security in Diyala

2023/04/07 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Japan provides US$2.6 million to improve food security for vulnerable communities in Diyala Supported by the Government of Japan, UNDP Iraq is implementing a new project for "Improving food availability for communities vulnerable to food insecurity in Diyala Governorate of Iraq." This project is aimed at supporting small-scale farmers and micro/home-based food businesses vulnerable to […]

