Lebanon Files Complaint to UN over Israeli Attack on South

2023/04/07 | 13:12 - Source: Shafaq News



The Israeli army attacked infrastructure and Hamas targets in Lebanon, claiming it was in response to rockets fired toward Israel on Thursday.



Minister Abdullah Bou Habib instructed the Lebanese mission to the UN to submit the complaint, calling the Israeli bombing a "violation of Lebanon's sovereignty" and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



The 1701 resolution, passed in 2006 after a 33-day war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, calls for the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah, which controls security in southern Lebanon, where Palestinian refugee camps and armed factions exist, has not claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.



