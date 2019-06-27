Home › kurdistan 24 › Crowds storm Bahrain embassy in Baghdad to protest US Palestine peace plan

Crowds storm Bahrain embassy in Baghdad to protest US Palestine peace plan

2019/06/27 | 23:15























Share share



















































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A large gathering of demonstrators, some appearing to be wearing military uniforms, stormed the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad late Thursday to protest the American so-called "deal of the century" Middle East peace proposal.



The attack comes as Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, is in the Bahraini capital of Manama, presenting the plan.



A political source in Baghdad told Kurdistan 24 that the event was organized with the support of notorious Iran-backed militia group Kata'ib Hezbollah, designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US in 2009.



Updates to follow... Editing by John J. Catherine











