Town of Hingham, Massachusetts, Eases Processes with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software

Staff in the Town of Hingham, MA, needed relief from manual processes.



OpenGov digital procurement software is just what they needed to ease the load.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwhelmed with manual processes, officials in the Town of Hingham, MA, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital procurement software.The Town, a historic seaside community 15 miles south of Boston, needed to be more efficient and productive in its Procurement processes.



PDFs, spreadsheets, and emails overwhelmed staff as they developed and tracked solicitations.



They needed help from a purpose-built solution made for government procurement needs.



And that solution is OpenGov Procurement.With OpenGov Procurement, Town staff will save time on RFx development thanks to its automated, guided workflows and intelligent templates.



By leveraging inline comments, project tracking reports, and automatic alerts, staff will likely build solicitations in 75% less time.



OpenGov’s ease of use also will lighten the workload when it comes to evaluating bids and managing contracts.



Paperless, intuitive e-bidding and scoring automation means the evaluation process will be more reliable, strategic, and enjoyable.



Finally, staff members will have peace of mind when they track milestones and set alerts for important contract deadlines.The Town of Hingham joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies.



With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S.



and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector.



The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

