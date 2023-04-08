Ramadan market kicks off in Erbil with local participation

Local vendors offered a variety of products, from traditional bread to dairy products, cheese, sweets, and handmade items.



The market is open for three days, attracting visitors seeking to buy their Ramadan necessities.



One vendor, Um Saman, shared her enthusiasm for the market with Shafaq News, saying, "I sell traditional bread at this market, where I make and sell it at reasonable prices for customers, especially during Ramadan, as traditional Kurdish bread is an essential part of the Kurdish table during the holy month." Mahmoud Omar, who also participated in the market, expressed his satisfaction with the fair prices of products, telling Shafaq News, "I came here to shop for Ramadan necessities, including food items and other things, and the prices are suitable, some of which are cheaper than those in regular markets." The market offers a variety of products, including baked goods, dairy products, cheese, sweets, juices, and local handicrafts.



