Iran to collaborate with neighboring countries, including Iraq, to produce home appliances for export

2023/04/08 | 09:58 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Mohsen Shukralhi, the director of the Home Appliances Industry Department in the ministry, this initiative will enable the joint production of household appliances in the north and south neighboring countries and Iraq.



Shukralhi emphasized that Iran currently manufactures 90% of its televisions domestically and has seen an 82% increase in refrigerator exports.



He further revealed that Iran produces approximately 1.8 million televisions annually, equivalent to 90% of its annual demand, and four Iranian companies manufacture 250,000 air conditioners yearly.



Moreover, the country has also begun domestic production of microwaves.



Iran operates 600 factories for the production of household appliances, with 27 new production lines set to launch, including four for washing machines, three for dishwashers, and three for televisions.



The country's push towards joint production with neighboring countries will likely enhance regional trade relations and increase its presence in the global market for home appliances. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade announced on Saturday its plans to collaborate with neighboring countries, including Iraq, in the production of home appliances to export them to other countries.According to Mohsen Shukralhi, the director of the Home Appliances Industry Department in the ministry, this initiative will enable the joint production of household appliances in the north and south neighboring countries and Iraq.Shukralhi emphasized that Iran currently manufactures 90% of its televisions domestically and has seen an 82% increase in refrigerator exports.He further revealed that Iran produces approximately 1.8 million televisions annually, equivalent to 90% of its annual demand, and four Iranian companies manufacture 250,000 air conditioners yearly.Moreover, the country has also begun domestic production of microwaves.Iran operates 600 factories for the production of household appliances, with 27 new production lines set to launch, including four for washing machines, three for dishwashers, and three for televisions.The country's push towards joint production with neighboring countries will likely enhance regional trade relations and increase its presence in the global market for home appliances.

Sponsored Links