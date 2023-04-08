US dollar edges lower against the Iraqi dinar on Baghdad's stock exchange and Kurdistan

2023/04/08 | 12:04 - Source: Shafaq News



According to Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded 148,800 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars in the morning, a decrease from the price of 150,000 dinars for 100 dollars on Thursday.



The exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also decreased in buying and selling prices, with the selling price reaching 150,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars and the buying price reaching 148,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.



In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market does not trade on official holidays.



