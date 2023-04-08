Iraq Presidency Calls on Turkiye to Apologize for Repeated Military Operations in Iraq

2023/04/08 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News



In a statement, the presidency condemned Turkey's "blatant attacks" on Iraq's sovereignty, adding that there was no legal justification for "terrorizing safe civilians under the pretext of opposing forces on Iraqi soil." The presidency urged Ankara to take responsibility, offer an official apology for these actions, and stop the attacks.



It also called for resolving internal problems through dialogue with concerned parties.



The presidency warned that a "firm stance" would be taken if such attacks recurred in the future.



On Friday, an unknown-source attack targeted Sulaymaniyah International Airport, causing a fire that was later extinguished.



