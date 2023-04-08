Iraq's oil exports to the US increased last week, EIA

2023/04/08 | 13:50 - Source: Shafaq News



The EIA's report stated that the US imported an average of 6.36 million barrels of crude oil from nine countries, up by 1.833 million barrels per day from the previous week's average of 4.532 million barrels per day.



Iraq's oil exports reached an average of 345,000 barrels per day, up by 207,000 barrels per day from the previous week's exports of 138,000.



Most US oil imports were from Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria during the week.



