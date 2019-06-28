ISIS claims suicide attacks on police in Tunisian capital

2019/06/28 | 00:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ISIS claimed responsibility for two suicide bomb attacks on police in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, the militant group's Amaq news agency said.
The attacks, which killed one police officer and injured several other people, came a few months before an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for a record number of visitors.
