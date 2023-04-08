Kurdistan Region President Hails Oil Export Agreement with Baghdad as Major Step in Resolving Disputes

2023/04/08 | 15:42 - Source: Shafaq News



In a speech at the 42nd-anniversary celebration of the founding of the Badr Organization in Baghdad, Barzani urged political forces to "reflect on the unity achieved before Saddam Hussein's regime" and emphasized the importance of passing laws to establish the federal system.



The Kurdish President also stressed the need to address outstanding problems to face new challenges and expressed support for the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani.



He praised the role of both government teams and described the "Iraqi solution" as the best approach to solving problems due to the shared foundation of the Iraqi constitution. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called the recent oil export agreement between Erbil and Baghdad a "major step" towards resolving disputes between the two sides.

