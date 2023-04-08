Masoud Barzani extends Easter greetings to Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Worldwide

2023/04/08 | 20:30 - Source: Shafaq News



In a message to the public, the former president of the Kurdistan region said, "on the occasion of the glorious Easter of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him), I extend my warmest greetings to our Christian sisters and brothers in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the entire world." "I hope that this occasion will serve as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and unity among all ethnicities and religions in our region," he said.



