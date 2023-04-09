China to build Power Station in Mansouriya

2023/04/09 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's General Company for Electric Power Production has signed a contract with the Chinese company Shanghai Electric for the construction of a combined-cycle power plant for the Mansouriya gas power station.According to the Ministry of Electricity, the deal is part of the Sino-Iraqi framework agreement and will be implemented on a […]

