Salih continues defending Iran, shows solidarity against US sanctions

2019/06/28 | 05:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Under no circumstances will Iraq allow theUnited States to use its bases in Iraq to launch an attack on neighboring Iran,Iraq's President Barham Salih told CNN, as he keeps defending Iran that isbelieved to be behind many hostile attacks recently in the region."We do not want our territory to be a staging post for anyhostile action against any of our neighbors, including Iran," Salih saidin an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour in London on Tuesday."This is definitely not part of the agreement between theIraqi government and the United States."In an interview with CBS in February, US President Trump saidthat "one of the reasons" he wanted to keep a base in Iraq was to"be looking a little bit at Iran, because Iran is a real problem."(When asked if he meant that his intention was to be able to attack Iran, hesaid, "No... all I want to do be able to watch.")Iraq is in a near unique position: Allied with the US, host toAmerican military bases, and yet with close ties to neighboring Iran infamousof hostile activities.Tensions between the US and Iran are running high. After thedowning of an American drone last week, and a last-minute decision not to strike Iran on Thursday night, Trump on Tuesday warned that an attack on"anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force."In his interview with Amanpour, the Iraqi President Salihquestioned the efficacy of sanctions to change a country's behavior, sayingthere was a "fundamental question" about whether sanctions couldinduce a country to change policy."We in Iraq have suffered from sanctions in the 1990s, andthe devastation that has afflicted Iraqi society has been really enduring, evento date," he said.US policymakers have repeatedly accused Iran of regionalmalfeasance in recent days, like mysterious attacks on ships in the Gulf ofOman, which many observers say echo the drumbeats heard ahead of the Iraq warin 2003.Salih said during the interview that "it is easy to start awar, but very, very difficult to end a war."