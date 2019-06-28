Salih continues defending Iran, shows solidarity against US sanctions

2019/06/28 | 05:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Under no circumstances will Iraq allow the
United States to use its bases in Iraq to launch an attack on neighboring Iran,
Iraq's President Barham Salih told CNN, as he keeps defending Iran that is
believed to be behind many hostile attacks recently in the region."We do not want our territory to be a staging post for any
hostile action against any of our neighbors, including Iran," Salih said
in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour in London on Tuesday."This is definitely not part of the agreement between the
Iraqi government and the United States."In an interview with CBS in February, US President Trump said
that "one of the reasons" he wanted to keep a base in Iraq was to
"be looking a little bit at Iran, because Iran is a real problem."
(When asked if he meant that his intention was to be able to attack Iran, he
said, "No... all I want to do be able to watch.")Iraq is in a near unique position: Allied with the US, host to
American military bases, and yet with close ties to neighboring Iran infamous
of hostile activities.Tensions between the US and Iran are running high. After the
downing of an American drone last week, and a last-minute decision not to strike Iran on Thursday night, Trump on Tuesday warned that an attack on
"anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force."In his interview with Amanpour, the Iraqi President Salih
questioned the efficacy of sanctions to change a country's behavior, saying
there was a "fundamental question" about whether sanctions could
induce a country to change policy."We in Iraq have suffered from sanctions in the 1990s, and
the devastation that has afflicted Iraqi society has been really enduring, even
to date," he said.US policymakers have repeatedly accused Iran of regional
malfeasance in recent days, like mysterious attacks on ships in the Gulf of
Oman, which many observers say echo the drumbeats heard ahead of the Iraq war
in 2003.Salih said during the interview that "it is easy to start a
war, but very, very difficult to end a war."
