Iraq's oil exports to the US in March decline amid global market shifts

2023/04/09 | 10:48 - Source: Shafaq News



The administration's data shows that "Iraq exported 7.533 million barrels of crude oil to the US in March with an average of 243,000 barrels per day, down from February's 7.896 million barrels with an average of 282,000 barrels per day." The report further stated that "Iraq exported crude oil to the US at an average of 346,000 barrels per day in the first week of March, followed by an average of 144,000 barrels per day in the second week and an average of 138,000 barrels per day in the third week." The fourth week saw an increase in exports, averaging 345,000 barrels per day.



The US Energy Information Administration ranked Iraq fourth in its list of oil exporters to the US in March, following Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.



