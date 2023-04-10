Iraqi Christians Attend Easter Services at Church in Baghdad

2023/04/10 | 06:52 - Source: Iraq News

Dozens of Iraqi Christians gathered at Mar Yousuf Catholic Church in central Baghdad to celebrate Easter Sunday and attend Mass.

For Christians, Easter is a day of joy and hope, as they mark their belief that Jesus triumphed over death by resurrection following his crucifixion.

In Iraq, two decades of back-to-back conflicts have left ancient Christian communities, that were once a vibrant and integral part of the landscape, scattered and in ruins.

Iraq was estimated to have nearly 1.5 million Christians before the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Christians were among the first groups targeted amid the breakdown in security and sectarian bloodbath that prevailed for years after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Christians in Iraq date back to the first centuries of the religion and include Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian and Armenian churches.