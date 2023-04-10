Iraqi PM acknowledges challenges and calls for unity and support from Arab countries

2023/04/10 | 10:10 - Source: Shafaq News



al-Sudani acknowledged the country's economic decline, education, services, mismanagement, and rampant corruption phenomenon in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Monday.He reviewed the "imperfect conditions" the country went through before and after 2003, pointing out that they lived through "painful images of absurd wars, killing, and displacement before being blessed with a new constitution that established rights and duties, but another chapter began, which is terrorism and systematic sectarian killing."He also stressed that there is "no room for eliminating the other" and that it is their destiny as Iraqis, with their various components and sects, to live together in this country.



Al-Sudani directed his "admonition" to the Arab countries, stating that "one of the strategic mistakes of the Arabs is that they turned away from Iraq, left it for a long time, especially after the threat of ISIS."The Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his dedication to serving the people and Iraq, stating that it is "a great honor" for him to do so.



He sees it as an opportunity provided by God to give back to the people who have sacrificed everything for their country.



