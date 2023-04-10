US dollar exchange rate drops against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2023/04/10 | 11:24 - Source: Shafaq News



In Erbil, the selling price of the 100$ dollar decreased to 142,250 dinars, while the purchase price was 141,250 dinars.



The decline in exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar began on Sunday evening and continued until night hours on the main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar dropped on Monday.According to Shafaq News agency, The central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 144,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 147,950 dinars for every 100 dollars.Exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also showed a decrease in buying and selling prices, with the selling price at 145,000 dinars and the purchase price at 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.In Erbil, the selling price of the 100$ dollar decreased to 142,250 dinars, while the purchase price was 141,250 dinars.The decline in exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar began on Sunday evening and continued until night hours on the main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil.

