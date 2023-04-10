Iraq is predicted to have second-highest GDP growth in Arab world, World Bank

2023/04/10 | 12:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The World Bank predicts that Iraq will achieve the second-largest growth of the gross domestic product in the Arab world during the year 2024.The bank's report states that Iraq's GDP is expected to grow by 2.8% in 2023 and 4.4% in 2024, ranking second after Djibouti, which is expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.4%.
The report also indicates that the growth of per capita GDP in Iraq is expected to increase by 2% in 2024.
The Bank's experts suggest that the Middle East and North Africa region's growth in 2023 will increase by 3% and by 3.1% in 2024, with an increase in per capita GDP in the region.However, GDP is a purely physical indicator that does not consider the quality of life or the negative consequences of economic activity.
The report also indicates that the growth of per capita GDP in Iraq is expected to increase by 2% in 2024.
The Bank's experts suggest that the Middle East and North Africa region's growth in 2023 will increase by 3% and by 3.1% in 2024, with an increase in per capita GDP in the region.However, GDP is a purely physical indicator that does not consider the quality of life or the negative consequences of economic activity.