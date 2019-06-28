عربي | كوردى


Protesters Storm Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad

2019/06/28 | 10:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Protesters stormed the Bahraini Embassy compound in Baghdad on Thursday night, removing the flag from above the building and replacing it with a Palestinian banner to protest a conference held in the Persian Gulf nation to promote peace between Arabs and Israelis. Bahrain's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying the kingdom was recalling its ambassador, Salah Ali al-Maliki, for discussions. It added that Iraqi authorities had a responsibility to protect the embassy in Baghdad. The attack on the embassy could affect relations between Iraq and nearby Gulf nations at a time when...



