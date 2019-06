Protesters Storm Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad

2019/06/28 | 10:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Protesters stormed the Bahraini Embassy compound in Baghdad on Thursday night, removing the flag from above the building and replacing it with a Palestinian banner to protest a conference held in the Persian Gulf nation to promote peace between Arabs and Israelis. Bahrain's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, saying the kingdom was recalling its ambassador, Salah Ali al-Maliki, for discussions. It added that Iraqi authorities had a responsibility to protect the embassy in Baghdad. The attack on the embassy could affect relations between Iraq and nearby Gulf nations at a time when...read more...Published By: VOA Africa - YesterdayToa Maoni yako hapa - Add your commentRelated News