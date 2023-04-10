Sunni leaders to convene for alliance talks: "Sunni Coordination Framework" under consideration, with hurdles

2023/04/10 | 15:20 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting is slated to transpire on Tuesday at al-Halboosi's domicile in the nation's capital, Baghdad.The unnamed official underscored the intent behind al-Halboosi's overture, stating, "the primary objective is to assess the viability of instituting the Sunni Coordination Framework in order to politically counterbalance the Shiite Coordination Framework and ensure the implementation of the conditions and demands set forth by Sunni political factions, subsequent to the unification of the Sunni house under a singular umbrella, akin to the approach adopted by the Shiite political house."Nonetheless, the official disclosed that a preponderance of distinguished Sunni leaders had rebuffed the proposal, which is likely to culminate in a boycott of Tuesday's gathering.In spite of this development, al-Halboosi persists in his efforts to sway as many leaders as feasible to acquiesce to his proposition.In a recent tweet, former lawmaker Meshaan al-Jubbouri corroborated that prominent personalities such as Osama al-Nujaifi, Khamis al-Khanjar, Muthanna al-Samarrai, and Rafi al-Issawi, and others will abstain from participating in the Sunni Coordination Framework.



Speculation intimates that Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Salim al-Jubbouri, and Saleh al-Mutlaq may opt to join the coalition.Recently, an array of Sunni political and social organizations, Shiite blocs, and independent legislators have contemplated advocating for al-Halboosi's removal from office. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Sunni political figures in Iraq are set to assemble on Tuesday, following an invitation from the Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, to deliberate on the prospect of forging a novel alliance under the appellation "the Sunni Coordination Framework."A high-ranking member of the Takaddom (Progress) party, which is led by al-Halboosi himself, told Shafaq News Agency that the invitation encompasses former and current Sunni political figures, including Salim al-Jubbouri, Osama al-Nujaifi, Saleh al-Mutlaq, Khamis al-Khanjar, Rafi al-Issawi, Jamal al-Karbouli, Muthanna al-Samarrai, and Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, among others.The meeting is slated to transpire on Tuesday at al-Halboosi's domicile in the nation's capital, Baghdad.The unnamed official underscored the intent behind al-Halboosi's overture, stating, "the primary objective is to assess the viability of instituting the Sunni Coordination Framework in order to politically counterbalance the Shiite Coordination Framework and ensure the implementation of the conditions and demands set forth by Sunni political factions, subsequent to the unification of the Sunni house under a singular umbrella, akin to the approach adopted by the Shiite political house."Nonetheless, the official disclosed that a preponderance of distinguished Sunni leaders had rebuffed the proposal, which is likely to culminate in a boycott of Tuesday's gathering.In spite of this development, al-Halboosi persists in his efforts to sway as many leaders as feasible to acquiesce to his proposition.In a recent tweet, former lawmaker Meshaan al-Jubbouri corroborated that prominent personalities such as Osama al-Nujaifi, Khamis al-Khanjar, Muthanna al-Samarrai, and Rafi al-Issawi, and others will abstain from participating in the Sunni Coordination Framework.Speculation intimates that Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Salim al-Jubbouri, and Saleh al-Mutlaq may opt to join the coalition.Recently, an array of Sunni political and social organizations, Shiite blocs, and independent legislators have contemplated advocating for al-Halboosi's removal from office.

Sponsored Links