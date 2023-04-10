Kurdish Prime Minister thanks Italy for its support and assistance in the Kurdistan Region

2023/04/10 | 15:58 - Source: Shafaq News



They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Italy and the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism and in promoting peace and stability in the region. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Monday, The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, expressed his gratitude to Italy for its support and assistance to the Kurdistan Region.During a meeting with Colonel Daniele Pisani, the commander of the Italian forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, who was visiting to mark the end of his duties, Barzani thanked Italy for support and wished Pisani success in his future mission.Colonel Stefano Salvadori, the new commander of the Italian forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, was also present at the meeting.The meeting focused on strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and Italy and discussing reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga.The Italian military delegation renewed their commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces, particularly in the field of training.They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between Italy and the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism and in promoting peace and stability in the region.

