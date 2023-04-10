stock exchange reports over 11Bn Dinar worth of trades in March

2023/04/10 | 16:34 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a report by the Shafaq News Agency, 65 joint-stock companies traded their shares, while 35 others did not due to discrepancies between the offered and demanded prices by investors.



Three companies continued their suspension of trade for failing to disclose their financial information, out of a total of 103 listed companies.



The number of shares traded amounted to over 8.7 billion shares, valued at 11.41 billion dinars, through 8455 executed deals.



The ISX60 price index closed at 641.460 points.



The report also highlighted that foreign investors bought 760,967 million shares, valued at 11.22 billion dinars, through 354 contracts, while the number of shares sold by foreign investors was 878.14 million shares, worth 1.574 billion dinars, through 542 contracts.



