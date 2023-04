Unidentified drone crashes in Duhok

2023/04/10 | 17:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A unidentified drone reportedly crash-landed in Botia, a village in the Duhok, on Sunday evening.The incident, according to a security source, left no reported injuries or casualties."Security forces are actively probing the incident to uncover the drone's origin and intent," the source said.