Unidentified drone crashes in Duhok

2023/04/10 | 17:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A unidentified drone reportedly crash-landed in Botia, a village in the Duhok, on Sunday evening.
The incident, according to a security source, left no reported injuries or casualties.
"Security forces are actively probing the incident to uncover the drone's origin and intent," the source said.
