Ankara affirms crucial, positive visit of Iraqi PM to Turkey

2023/04/10 | 18:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Turkish intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, affirmed on Monday that the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to Ankara was crucial and positive.During his meeting with the Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, Fidan expressed his country's eagerness to enhance relations with Iraq in various domains, according to a statement.The meeting tackled the latest updates of the security situations in the region, in addition to discussing the issues related to the security of the two countries.They also mapped out a plan to resolve security problems between the two nations and to control the borders.