Iranian delegation to visit Saudi Arabia and prepare for reopening embassy

2023/04/10 | 20:32 - Source: Shafaq News



The director-general of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Reza Enayati, stated that "the Iranian delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed its preparations and taken the necessary steps, and we expect it to head to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the end of the week." "We have conducted preliminary consultations with Saudi Arabia and the two delegations will separately descend in Jeddah and Riyadh, and God willing, preparations will be made to reopen the Iranian embassy in Riyadh and the consulate general in Jeddah," Enayati added.



Last Saturday, a Saudi delegation arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to discuss the reopening of the embassies.



