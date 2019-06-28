عربي | كوردى


Asia's Iran oil imports fall to lowest in at least five years in May

Asia's Iran oil imports fall to lowest in at least five years in May
2019/06/28 | 11:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Asia’s crude oil imports from Iran fell in May to the lowest

in at least five years after China and India wound down purchases amid US

sanctions, while Japan and South Korea halted imports, data from government and

trade sources showed on Friday.Total imports from Asia’s top four buyers came to 386,021

barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude in May, down 78.5% from a year ago to

the lowest monthly level since the data began to be collected by Reuters in

2014.Imports had hit a 9-month high of 1.62 million bpd just a

month earlier as buyers rushed to ship in as much as they could before waivers

from US sanctions on Iran expired at the start of May.The United States withdrew from a nuclear accord between

world powers and Iran last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran that cut off

legitimate means for the OPEC producer to export its oil.The absence of Iranian oil drove spot premiums for crude

sharply higher as Asian buyers scoured the world for replacement supplies.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW