Asia's Iran oil imports fall to lowest in at least five years in May

2019/06/28 | 11:05



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Asia’s crude oil imports from Iran fell in May to the lowestin at least five years after China and India wound down purchases amid USsanctions, while Japan and South Korea halted imports, data from government andtrade sources showed on Friday.Total imports from Asia’s top four buyers came to 386,021barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude in May, down 78.5% from a year ago tothe lowest monthly level since the data began to be collected by Reuters in2014.Imports had hit a 9-month high of 1.62 million bpd just amonth earlier as buyers rushed to ship in as much as they could before waiversfrom US sanctions on Iran expired at the start of May.The United States withdrew from a nuclear accord betweenworld powers and Iran last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran that cut offlegitimate means for the OPEC producer to export its oil.The absence of Iranian oil drove spot premiums for crudesharply higher as Asian buyers scoured the world for replacement supplies.