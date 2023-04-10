Global Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics Markets Projected to Reach $25B by 2029, Driven by Social Media

2023/04/10 | 22:48 - Source: Iraq News

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the global cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics market.



The latest report addresses medical aesthetic devices that are generally used for procedures that are elective and, consequently, not reimbursed by third-party providers.



The total market is driven by social media and changing societal beauty standards.



Social media has reshaped the definition of beauty and, even more significantly, the ability to reach a wider audience.



In addition to creating unrealistic standards of beauty, social media also allows patients to share before and after photos, along with access to pages to look into the corresponding treatments.

iData's latest Global Market Report Suite for Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics reveals that the market reached a value of $16.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to around $25.2 billion by 2029.



This comprehensive report covers industry dynamics, procedure numbers, unit sales, ASPs, market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for all the segments of the market analyzed.

The report's analysis includes detailed segmentation of the following markets: botulinum toxin A, dermal fillers, breast implants, facial and body implants, liposuction devices, minimally invasive fat reduction devices and aesthetic laser and light therapy devices.

​​The global cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics market was dominated by AbbVie, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics and Johnson & Johnson.



Collectively, these companies accounted for over half of the overall market value.



AbbVie won over the leading position in the market by having the largest foothold in the botulinum toxin A, dermal filler and minimally invasive fat reduction segments.



The company achieved this wide portfolio through strategic acquisitions.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics market?What are the key regional markets?What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?What is the structure of the global cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics market and what are the market shares of key players?What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to view our full Global Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics Market Report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/cosmetic-surgery-and-medical-aesthetic-market-report-suite-global-medsuite/

